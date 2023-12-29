The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) look to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score only 1.6 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Colonels allow their opponents to score (61.9).
  • Samford is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.9 points.
  • Eastern Kentucky has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.
  • The Colonels put up 17.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Bulldogs allow (58.5).
  • Eastern Kentucky is 9-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.
  • When Samford allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 7-5.
  • The Colonels shoot 42.8% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

Samford Leaders

  • Emily Bowman: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 BLK, 42.3 FG%
  • Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
  • Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)
  • Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG%, 48.2 3PT% (27-for-56)

Samford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 LaGrange W 76-50 Pete Hanna Center
12/16/2023 Arkansas L 68-54 Simmons Bank Arena
12/19/2023 North Alabama L 69-64 Pete Hanna Center
12/29/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/31/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
1/5/2024 Cumberland (TN) - Pete Hanna Center

