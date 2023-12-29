Macon County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Macon County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notasulga High School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
