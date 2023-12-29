For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Juuso Parssinen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

In six of 33 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 119 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 3-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:22 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:07 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3 SO

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

