The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) after dropping 11 road games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score 14.9 fewer points per game (51.6) than the Gamecocks allow (66.5).
  • The Gamecocks record just 4.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bulldogs allow (69.2).
  • Jacksonville State is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.
  • South Carolina State is 1-5 when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
  • This year the Gamecocks are shooting 38.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 37.8% from the field, just 2.9 lower than the Gamecocks concede.

Jacksonville State Leaders

  • Kristol Ayson: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
  • Keiara Griffin: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
  • Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.2 PTS, 44 FG%
  • Rachel Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
  • Asia Barclay: 4.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%

Jacksonville State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 69-58 TD Arena
12/17/2023 Coastal Carolina W 84-72 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/19/2023 UT Arlington L 69-64 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/29/2023 South Carolina State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/10/2024 Liberty - Pete Mathews Coliseum

