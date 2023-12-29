How to Watch the Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) after dropping 11 road games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score 14.9 fewer points per game (51.6) than the Gamecocks allow (66.5).
- The Gamecocks record just 4.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bulldogs allow (69.2).
- Jacksonville State is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.
- South Carolina State is 1-5 when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- This year the Gamecocks are shooting 38.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs shoot 37.8% from the field, just 2.9 lower than the Gamecocks concede.
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Kristol Ayson: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Keiara Griffin: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.2 PTS, 44 FG%
- Rachel Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
- Asia Barclay: 4.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%
Jacksonville State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 69-58
|TD Arena
|12/17/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 84-72
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 69-64
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Liberty
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
