Friday's game at Pete Mathews Coliseum has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 70-58 victory, as our model heavily favors Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 69-64 loss to UT Arlington in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 70, South Carolina State 58

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win this season came in an 84-72 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on December 17.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Gamecocks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville State 2023-24 Best Wins

84-72 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on December 17

74-53 on the road over Alabama State (No. 353) on November 30

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Keiara Griffin: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.2 PTS, 44.0 FG%

8.2 PTS, 44.0 FG% Rachel Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

5.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Asia Barclay: 4.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' -21 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (231st in college basketball).

Offensively, the Gamecocks have performed better in home games this year, posting 74.5 points per game, compared to 59.0 per game away from home.

Jacksonville State is giving up 56.3 points per game this season at home, which is 16.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (72.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.