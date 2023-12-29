Jackson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Jackson County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Payne High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.