Hawks vs. Kings December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (14-9) will lean on De'Aaron Fox (sixth in NBA, 30.1 points per game) to help them knock off Trae Young (eighth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena, at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.
Hawks vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young averages 27.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in NBA).
- Dejounte Murray averages 19.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per contest.
- Clint Capela puts up 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 57.8% from the field.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
- Saddiq Bey averages 12.9 points, 1.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He's also draining 56.3% of his shots from the field.
- The Kings are receiving 30.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game from Fox this season.
- Malik Monk is putting up 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.
- The Kings are receiving 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this year.
- Keegan Murray gets the Kings 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Hawks vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Kings
|122.6
|Points Avg.
|116.8
|122.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|36.3%
