The Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) on December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 45.9% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Memphis has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.

The Grizzlies score an average of 107.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Clippers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Memphis is 6-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score 104.6 points per game at home, 4.7 fewer points than on the road (109.3). On defense they allow 111.8 per game, 2.8 fewer points than away (114.6).

At home Memphis is conceding 111.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it is away (114.6).

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.5 assists per game, 0.8 less than away (24.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries