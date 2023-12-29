The Alabama State Hornets (4-7) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the South Florida Bulls (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Alabama State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Hornets are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 75th.

The Hornets' 72.2 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Bulls give up.

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Alabama State is 3-1.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama State scored 66.3 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged away (61.7).

The Hornets conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (77) last season.

Beyond the arc, Alabama State made fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (28.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule