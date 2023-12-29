How to Watch Alabama State vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (4-7) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the South Florida Bulls (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Alabama State vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alabama State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Alabama State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 75th.
- The Hornets' 72.2 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Bulls give up.
- When it scores more than 69.8 points, Alabama State is 3-1.
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama State scored 66.3 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged away (61.7).
- The Hornets conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (77) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama State made fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (28.9%).
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ LSU
|L 74-56
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/19/2023
|USC
|L 79-59
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/22/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 82-62
|Neville Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/2/2024
|Johnson (FL)
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|1/6/2024
|@ Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
