Alabama A&M vs. Central Arkansas December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4) will play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Alabama A&M vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Amiah Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alisha Wilson: 8.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kaylah Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darian Burgin: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Asianae Nicholson: 4.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Leah Mafua: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bree Stephens: 6.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jade Upshaw: 11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kinley Fisher: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Randrea Wright: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
