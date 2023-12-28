The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Russell County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Booker T. Washington High School at Central-Phenix City High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28

3:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Phenix City, AL

Phenix City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell County High School at Central-Phenix City High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28

4:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Phenix City, AL

Phenix City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Central-Phenix City High School