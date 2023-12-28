Marshall County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Asbury High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
