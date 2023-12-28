Jackson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jackson County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ocean Springs High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
