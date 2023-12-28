Grizzlies vs. Nuggets December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (17-9) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games
- December 21 at home vs the Pacers
- December 26 at the Pelicans
- December 19 at the Pelicans
- December 15 at home vs the Rockets
- December 18 at the Thunder
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane provides 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Grizzlies.
- On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).
- Santi Aldama is averaging 12.4 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
- David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Bismack Biyombo is averaging 6.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 57.5% of his shots from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic puts up 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.7 boards per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.7 points, 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon averages 12.9 points, 7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
- Christian Braun puts up 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Grizzlies
|114.6
|Points Avg.
|106.4
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.7
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|43.6%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|33.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.