Escambia County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Escambia County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Escambia County High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.