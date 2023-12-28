On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets (22-10) heads into a home matchup with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Desmond Bane vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 1100.4 1746.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.3 56.4 Fantasy Rank 3 24

Desmond Bane vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane gets the Grizzlies 25.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Grizzlies' -148 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 107.3 points per game (30th in NBA) while allowing 112.4 per outing (ninth in league).

Memphis loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It records 42.6 rebounds per game, 23rd in the league, while its opponents grab 45.4.

The Grizzlies knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), 1.2 fewer than their opponents.

Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Grizz commit 14.2 per game (23rd in league) and force 14.8 (fourth in NBA).

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is posting 26.4 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game with a +159 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 110.2 per outing (fourth in the league).

Denver wins the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. It collects 44.6 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the league, while its opponents grab 42.9 per contest.

The Nuggets hit 11.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 37.7% rate (10th in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 35.6% from deep.

Denver and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Nuggets commit 11.4 per game (first in the league) and force 12.1 (24th in NBA play).

Desmond Bane vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game -4 9 Usage Percentage 30.2% 30.8% True Shooting Pct 58.5% 61.7% Total Rebound Pct 7.2% 20.1% Assist Pct 27.6% 43.9%

