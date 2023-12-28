Coffee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Coffee County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Brockton High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion Chapel High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
