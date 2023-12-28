The Alabama State Hornets (0-10) will visit the Miami Hurricanes (9-1) after dropping nine road games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hornets' 47.6 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 55 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 47.6 points.

The 70.7 points per game the Hurricanes score are 20.2 fewer points than the Hornets give up (90.9).

This season the Hurricanes are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hornets concede.

The Hornets make 33.6% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.4 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.4 FG% Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG% Dakiyah Sanders: 2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Whitney Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

6.9 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.3 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Schedule