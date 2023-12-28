Alabama State vs. Miami (FL) December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (0-8) meet the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Watsco Center. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.
Alabama State vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Cordasia Harris: 7.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dakiyah Sanders: 2.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Whitney Dunn: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Jasmyne Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lazaria Spearman: 8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
