The Nashville Predators, including Thomas Novak, will be on the ice Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Novak in that upcoming Predators-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Thomas Novak vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak's plus-minus this season, in 14:49 per game on the ice, is -3.

Novak has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 23 games this year, Novak has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Novak has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Novak has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Novak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Novak Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 3 15 Points 1 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.