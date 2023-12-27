For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Josi stats and insights

In seven of 34 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.

Josi has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.

Josi's shooting percentage is 6.0%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:14 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:31 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 24:44 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:49 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:07 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 28:29 Away W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.