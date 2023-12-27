Elmore County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Elmore County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.