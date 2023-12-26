Walker County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Walker County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carbon Hill High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
