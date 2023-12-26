Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Bulls on December 26, 2023
Nikola Vucevic is one of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls play at United Center on Tuesday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info
|Hawks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Hawks vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Hawks vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Bulls Prediction
|Hawks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Get Young gear at Fanatics!
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Clint Capela Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|11.5 (Over: +104)
- Clint Capela's 12.0 points per game are 0.5 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has collected 10.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (11.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -114)
|11.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: +104)
- Tuesday's over/under for Vucevic is 19.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 10.4 -- is 1.1 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Vucevic has dished out 3.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Vucevic has connected on 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +104)
- The 25.5-point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Tuesday is 3.2 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (4.5).
- DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.