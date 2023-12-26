The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Chicago Bulls (13-18) on Tuesday, December 26 at United Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Hawks head into this matchup following a 125-119 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday. Trae Young's team-high 30 points paced the Hawks in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 De'Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 14.9 4.1 1.4 AJ Griffin SF Questionable Personal 2.5 1 0.3

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig: Out (Foot), Henri Drell: Questionable (Thumb), Onuralp Bitim: Questionable (Nose)

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Live Stream:

