The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -4.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in seven of 28 outings.

The average over/under for Memphis' contests this season is 219.4, 10.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Memphis is 12-16-0 ATS this season.

The Grizzlies have won in four, or 22.2%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Memphis has a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 11 36.7% 115.7 222.7 113.3 225.7 228.7 Grizzlies 7 25% 107 222.7 112.4 225.7 223.4

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .308 (4-9-0). On the road, it is .533 (8-7-0).

The Grizzlies' 107 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 113.3 the Pelicans allow.

Memphis has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 12-16 6-6 11-17 Pelicans 17-13 5-5 14-16

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Grizzlies Pelicans 107 Points Scored (PG) 115.7 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-4 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 10-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-3 8-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.