The New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at Smoothie King Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Information

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are getting 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this season.

Santi Aldama is putting up 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from David Roddy this season.

Bismack Biyombo is putting up 6.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 57.7% of his shots from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 23.6 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Zion Williamson puts up 23.4 points, 4.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.2 points, 9.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 56.7% from the field.

Herbert Jones posts 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels averages 7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Grizzlies 113.8 Points Avg. 106.5 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 47.5% Field Goal % 43.6% 35.2% Three Point % 33.7%

