Desmond Bane vs. Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's NBA schedule includes Desmond Bane's Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) taking the road to collide with the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) at Smoothie King Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSSE
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Desmond Bane vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Desmond Bane
|Brandon Ingram
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1055.9
|952.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|39.1
|36.6
|Fantasy Rank
|33
|24
Desmond Bane vs. Brandon Ingram Insights
Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies
- Bane's averages for the season are 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in league).
- The Grizzlies' -149 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 107 points per game (30th in NBA) while allowing 112.4 per contest (ninth in league).
- Memphis falls short in the rebound battle by an average of three boards. It pulls down 42.4 rebounds per game (23rd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.4.
- The Grizzlies connect on 13 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 33.6% rate (28th in NBA), compared to the 14.2 per contest their opponents make, shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.
- Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Grizz commit 14.1 per game (23rd in league) and force 14.9 (fourth in NBA).
Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans
- Brandon Ingram posts 23.7 points, 4.8 boards and 5.3 assists per game, making 50.7% of shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game with a +73 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.7 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 113.3 per outing (13th in the league).
- New Orleans ranks 12th in the NBA at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.6 its opponents average.
- The Pelicans hit 11.3 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 2.2 fewer than their opponents (13.5).
- New Orleans has committed 13 turnovers per game (14th in NBA action) while forcing 13.7 (11th in the league).
Desmond Bane vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Desmond Bane
|Brandon Ingram
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-4.3
|3.5
|Usage Percentage
|30.3%
|29.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.6%
|59.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|7.2%
|8.0%
|Assist Pct
|27.3%
|24.8%
