Colbert County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Colbert County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion County High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lauderdale County High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oneonta High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carbon Hill High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert County High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkmont High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.