The Chicago Bulls (13-18) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) as only 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Hawks 116

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-1.0)

Bulls (-1.0) Pick OU: Over (233.5)



Over (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.0

The Bulls have covered more often than the Hawks this year, putting up an ATS record of 15-16-0, compared to the 7-22-0 record of the Hawks.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Atlanta is 5-11 against the spread compared to the 5-8 ATS record Chicago racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 58.1% of the time this season (18 out of 31). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (19 out of 29).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 5-10, while the Bulls are 6-6 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are the third-best team in the league in points scored (122.7 per game) but fourth-worst in points allowed (122.9).

Atlanta grabs 44.1 rebounds per game and give up 44.1 boards, ranking 13th and 20th, respectively, in the league.

This season the Hawks are ranked 17th in the league in assists at 25.9 per game.

In 2023-24, Atlanta is 14th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13 per game) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (14.5).

The Hawks are the fifth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (14.5 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.