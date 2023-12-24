Entering this week's action, the Tennessee Titans (5-9) have 21 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Sunday, December 24 at Nissan Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

The Titans are coming off of a 19-16 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Seahawks took on the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game, winning 20-17.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Treylon Burks WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Illness Questionable Amani Hooker DB Knee Out Jack Gibbens LB Back Out Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Hip Out K'Von Wallace S Quad Out Caleb Farley CB Back Out Luke Gifford LB Hamstring Out Denico Autry DL Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Jeffery Simmons DT Knee Out Arden Key OLB Back Limited Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR Hand Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Philips WR Hamstring Out Trevon Wesco TE Shin Questionable Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Questionable Aaron Brewer OL Ankle Questionable Will Levis QB Ankle Questionable TK McLendon Jr. DE Shoulder Out Josh Whyle TE Knee Questionable

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Shoulder Questionable Geno Smith QB Groin Full Participation In Practice D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Out Nick Bellore LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Evan Brown C Illness Questionable Quandre Diggs FS NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Bobby Wagner LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Frank Clark DE Illness Out Julian Love S NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Out Tre Brown CB Heel Questionable Noah Fant TE Toe Full Participation In Practice Anthony Bradford OG Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Devon Witherspoon CB Hip Questionable

Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans Season Insights

From an offensive angle, the Titans are posting 293.7 total yards per game (26th-ranked). They rank 19th in the NFL on defense (339.3 total yards surrendered per game).

From an offensive angle, the Titans are accumulating 18.4 points per game (26th-ranked). They rank 17th in the NFL defensively (21.5 points surrendered per game).

The Titans are putting up 189.7 passing yards per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 226.4 passing yards per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.

From an offensive standpoint, Tennessee is generating 104.0 rushing yards per game (18th-ranked). It ranks 17th in the NFL on defense (112.9 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Titans have accumulated 12 forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and committed 18 turnovers (14th in NFL) this season for a -6 turnover margin that ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Titans vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)

Seahawks (-3.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-175), Titans (+145)

Seahawks (-175), Titans (+145) Total: 41.5 points

