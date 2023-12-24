Want to know which basketball team is on top of the ASUN? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. FGCU

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

9-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 78-62 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Opponent: Webber International

Webber International Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

10-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th

294th Last Game: W 57-48 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: Samford

Samford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 18-9

7-5 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: W 75-57 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama A&M

@ Alabama A&M Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

4. Lipscomb

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

7-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 164th

164th Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: W 91-52 vs Tennessee Wesleyan

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. Austin Peay

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-10

6-7 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: L 66-56 vs SFA

Next Game

Opponent: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. North Florida

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-15

5-8 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 239th

239th Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: W 55-49 vs Winthrop

Next Game

Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Kennesaw State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-19

4-7 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th

38th Last Game: W 53-51 vs Providence

Next Game

Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8. North Alabama

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-20

4-8 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: L 78-67 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

9. Jacksonville

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-20

4-8 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 287th

287th Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: L 99-61 vs Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: SEC Network+

10. Stetson

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 9-19

4-9 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: W 78-62 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Opponent: Flagler

Flagler Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Bellarmine

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-22

4-7 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 317th

317th Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th

104th Last Game: L 88-65 vs Akron

Next Game

Opponent: Ohio

Ohio Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Queens (NC)

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 3-23

5-7 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 351st

351st Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd

342nd Last Game: L 69-63 vs Western Carolina

Next Game