Looking for an up-to-date view of the AAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

1. East Carolina

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-6

7-3 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: W 75-46 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. North Texas

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-3

10-2 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: L 71-58 vs Montana State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charlotte

@ Charlotte Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Rice

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-9

6-5 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 71-63 vs Houston

Next Game

Opponent: Wichita State

Wichita State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. SMU

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-12

6-5 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

141st Last Game: W 75-44 vs Air Force

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

5. Tulsa

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

10-3 | 22-9 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: W 48-47 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. South Florida

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-5 | 18-13 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th

135th Last Game: L 73-50 vs Baylor

Next Game

Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7. Temple

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-15

6-6 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th

224th Last Game: L 72-68 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Charlotte

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-15

7-5 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: L 83-56 vs Davidson

Next Game

Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. UTSA

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

6-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th

184th Last Game: W 75-64 vs Seattle U

Next Game

Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Memphis

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 9-20

4-7 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 141st

141st Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th

35th Last Game: L 81-63 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Tulane

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 13-16

7-4 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 142nd

142nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: W 64-61 vs Maine

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wichita State

@ Wichita State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. UAB

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 15-14

9-3 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 150th

150th Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th

350th Last Game: L 63-57 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

13. Wichita State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-25

4-8 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: L 76-74 vs Oral Roberts

Next Game

Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

14. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-23

5-6 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: L 75-48 vs San Diego State

Next Game