2024 NCAA Bracketology: UAB Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
If you're looking for bracketology analysis of UAB and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How UAB ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|211
UAB's best wins
Against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on November 29, UAB notched its signature win of the season, which was an 88-56 home victory. Mia Moore, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Mississippi Valley State, recorded 27 points, while Kylee Schneringer was second on the squad with nine.
Next best wins
- 73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 260/RPI) on December 9
- 70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 261/RPI) on November 6
- 85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 263/RPI) on November 27
- 79-39 over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on December 20
- 81-56 at home over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on November 13
UAB's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- The Blazers have the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (eight).
Schedule insights
- UAB faces the ninth-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Blazers have 18 games left on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- UAB's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
UAB's next game
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UAB Blazers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
