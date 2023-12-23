If you're looking for bracketology analysis of UAB and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How UAB ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 211

UAB's best wins

Against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on November 29, UAB notched its signature win of the season, which was an 88-56 home victory. Mia Moore, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Mississippi Valley State, recorded 27 points, while Kylee Schneringer was second on the squad with nine.

Next best wins

73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 260/RPI) on December 9

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 261/RPI) on November 6

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 263/RPI) on November 27

79-39 over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on December 20

81-56 at home over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on November 13

UAB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

The Blazers have the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (eight).

Schedule insights

UAB faces the ninth-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Blazers have 18 games left on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UAB's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UAB's next game

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UAB Blazers

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UAB Blazers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

