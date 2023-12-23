What are UAB's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How UAB ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 229

UAB's best wins

On December 22 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI, UAB notched its best win of the season, a 79-78 overtime victory at home. Against Drake, Javian Davis led the team by compiling 15 points to go along with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

66-63 over Maryland (No. 164/RPI) on November 12

92-86 at home over Furman (No. 211/RPI) on November 25

58-57 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 289/RPI) on November 21

80-77 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 16

93-82 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 338/RPI) on December 13

UAB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

The Blazers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Schedule insights

UAB gets the 201st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Blazers have 19 games left this year, including seven against teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to UAB's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UAB's next game

Matchup: UAB Blazers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs

UAB Blazers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

