The Duke Blue Devils and the Troy Trojans play in the Birmingham Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Duke ranks 62nd in points scored this season (27.8 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 19.8 points allowed per game. Troy's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FBS with 17.2 points allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 31.2 points per game, which ranks 43rd.

For more about this contest, keep reading.

Troy vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Troy vs. Duke Key Statistics

Troy Duke 425.8 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.8 (98th) 306.6 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.6 (43rd) 158.8 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.4 (55th) 267.0 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.3 (112th) 17 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (22nd) 21 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (97th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 3,327 yards (255.9 ypg) while completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal is his team's leading rusher with 280 carries for 1,583 yards, or 121.8 per game. He's found paydirt 14 times on the ground, as well. Vidal has also chipped in with 17 catches for 198 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Damien Taylor has taken 66 carries and totaled 343 yards with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber has totaled 64 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 887 (68.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 96 times and has five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has totaled 734 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Deshon Stoudemire's 56 targets have resulted in 43 grabs for 563 yards and one touchdown.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has recorded 1,102 yards (91.8 ypg) on 95-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 352 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 142 times for 753 yards (62.8 per game), scoring 12 times.

Jaquez Moore has been handed the ball 102 times this year and racked up 601 yards (50.1 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has hauled in 59 receptions for 794 yards (66.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 48 passes for 642 yards (53.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans' 25 grabs have turned into 205 yards.

