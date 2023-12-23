The South Alabama Jaguars and the Eastern Michigan Eagles meet for the 68 Ventures Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

South Alabama is totaling 424.9 yards per game on offense this year (38th in the FBS), and is allowing 326.4 yards per game (27th) on the other side of the ball. Eastern Michigan has been struggling offensively, ranking third-worst with 273.6 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, giving up 382.8 total yards per contest (70th-ranked).

We will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

South Alabama Eastern Michigan 424.9 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.6 (131st) 326.4 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.8 (64th) 160.0 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.0 (111th) 264.9 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.6 (124th) 19 (84th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (43rd) 19 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (51st)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 2,660 yards (221.7 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 67.8% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 1,007 yards on 186 carries while finding the end zone 16 times.

Kentrel Bullock has racked up 380 yards on 77 attempts, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's 1,316 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 122 times and has totaled 91 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught 49 passes for 756 yards (63 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

DaMarcus Thomas' 24 catches are good enough for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 1,775 yards on 57.4% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 134 yards with two scores.

Samson Evans has rushed for 635 yards on 142 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground.

Jaylon Jackson has piled up 574 yards (on 125 carries) with two touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Tanner Knue's 479 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 50 catches on 85 targets with three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has 35 receptions (on 63 targets) for a total of 398 yards (33.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Hamze Elzayat has racked up 370 reciving yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

