If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Samford and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Samford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 NR NR 159

Samford's best wins

Samford's signature win this season came on December 16 in a 99-93 victory against the Belmont Bruins. Achor Achor amassed a team-best 25 points with eight rebounds and one assist in the game against Belmont.

Next best wins

88-65 at home over Louisiana (No. 152/RPI) on November 30

99-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 155/RPI) on November 22

79-71 at home over Merrimack (No. 168/RPI) on November 24

87-65 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 244/RPI) on December 21

79-61 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 300/RPI) on December 19

Samford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Samford is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Samford gets the 299th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule features 18 games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records above .500.

Samford has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Samford's next game

Matchup: Samford Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs

Samford Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

