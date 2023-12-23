Jaren Jackson Jr. and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 21, Jackson produced 21 points and eight rebounds in a 116-103 win against the Pacers.

Below we will break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.5 24.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 5.2 Assists -- 1.7 1.3 PRA -- 29 31.4 PR -- 27.3 30.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 18.0% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.

Jackson is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Hawks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Hawks allow 122.9 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

The Hawks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 28.3 assists per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 34 15 8 0 1 5 3 12/12/2022 24 15 7 2 1 8 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.