Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - December 23
Trae Young is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) at State Farm Arena.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSEX
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks lost their previous game to the Heat, 122-113, on Friday. Young was their top scorer with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|30
|3
|13
|2
|0
|7
|Dejounte Murray
|24
|8
|6
|3
|0
|3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|23
|2
|5
|1
|0
|6
Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Hawks Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Grizzlies vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young's averages for the season are 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.2 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in league).
- Dejounte Murray's averages on the season are 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Clint Capela gets the Hawks 11.7 points, 10.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.
- The Hawks get 17.8 points, 3.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic.
- The Hawks get 12.9 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|28.0
|2.8
|11.0
|0.7
|0.4
|4.4
|Dejounte Murray
|20.7
|4.9
|5.8
|1.1
|0.5
|2.4
|Clint Capela
|12.3
|11.2
|1.4
|0.5
|1.6
|0.0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|17.9
|3.1
|2.7
|1.1
|0.2
|3.6
|Saddiq Bey
|14.3
|7.7
|1.4
|1.0
|0.1
|2.0
