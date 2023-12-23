The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) face the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) on December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSEX.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Atlanta is 11-6 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 21st.

The Hawks' 122.8 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Atlanta is 12-12.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (125.5 per game) than on the road (121.1). But they are also allowing more at home (126.2) than on the road (120.7).

At home Atlanta is conceding 126.2 points per game, 5.5 more than it is away (120.7).

The Hawks collect 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.8) than on the road (25.9).

Hawks Injuries