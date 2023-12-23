Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) face the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX. The point total is set at 240.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSSEX
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|240.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 240.5 points in 15 of 28 outings.
- The average over/under for Atlanta's matchups this season is 245.6, 5.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Atlanta has a 7-21-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (33.3%) in those games.
- This season, Atlanta has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|3
|11.1%
|106.4
|229.2
|112.1
|235
|222.8
|Hawks
|15
|53.6%
|122.8
|229.2
|122.9
|235
|238.4
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- In its last 10 games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.
- Seven of the Hawks' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- This season, Atlanta is 1-10-0 at home against the spread (.091 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-11-0 ATS (.353).
- The Hawks put up an average of 122.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 7-17 ATS record and a 12-12 overall record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|7-21
|5-11
|18-10
|Grizzlies
|11-16
|5-4
|10-17
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Hawks
|Grizzlies
|122.8
|106.4
|3
|30
|7-17
|0-0
|12-12
|0-0
|122.9
|112.1
|28
|10
|2-0
|11-11
|2-0
|8-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.