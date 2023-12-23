The Atlanta Hawks (12-16) play the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Grizzlies 112

Grizzlies vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 1.5)

Hawks (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-8.1)

Hawks (-8.1) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.1

The Grizzlies (11-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 25% of the time, 15.7% more often than the Hawks (7-21-0) this season.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (16.7%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 64.3% of the time this season (18 out of 28), which is more often than Memphis' games have (10 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 7-5, while the Grizzlies are 3-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (106.4 per game) and 10th in points conceded (112.1).

In 2023-24, Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds (42 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.6).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 24th in the league in committing them (14.2 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (15 per game).

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 12th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.7%).

