The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) face the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Grizzlies 112

Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-8.3)

Hawks (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The Grizzlies' .407 ATS win percentage (11-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .250 mark (7-21-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Atlanta is 5-11 against the spread compared to the 5-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the total 64.3% of the time this season (18 out of 28). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (10 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 5-4, a better mark than the Hawks have put up (5-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hawks are third-best in the league offensively (122.8 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (122.9 points allowed).

Atlanta collects 44.2 rebounds per game and concede 43.9 boards, ranking 13th and 18th, respectively, in the league.

This season the Hawks are ranked 16th in the league in assists at 25.9 per game.

In 2023-24, Atlanta is 15th in the league in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (14.6).

The Hawks are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (14.5 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

