The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Grizzlies 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-8.1)

Hawks (-8.1) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.1

The Grizzlies (11-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40.7% of the time, 15.7% more often than the Hawks (7-21-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Memphis (5-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Atlanta (5-11) does as the underdog (31.2%).

Memphis' games have gone over the total 37% of the time this season (10 out of 27), less often than Atlanta's games have (18 out of 28).

The Grizzlies have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (5-10).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

While the Grizzlies rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 106.4 (worst), they rank 10th in the league with 112.1 points surrendered per contest.

Memphis, who ranks 24th in the league with 42.0 rebounds per game, is allowing 45.6 rebounds per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are dishing out just 23.8 assists per contest, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

With 15.0 forced turnovers per game, Memphis ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 24th in the league by averaging 14.2 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are making 13.0 treys per game (12th-ranked in league).

