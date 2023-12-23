The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Grizzlies 112

Grizzlies vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-8.3)

Hawks (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The Grizzlies have been more successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, putting up an ATS record of 11-16-0, compared to the 7-21-0 mark of the Hawks.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Memphis is 5-4 against the spread compared to the 5-11 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the total 64.3% of the time this season (18 out of 28). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (10 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 5-4, while the Hawks are 5-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are averaging only 106.4 points per game (worst in NBA), but they've played better at the other end of the court, where they are allowing 112.1 points per game (10th-ranked).

Memphis, who ranks 24th in the league with 42 rebounds per game, is allowing 45.6 rebounds per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Grizzlies haven't posted many assists this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 23.8 assists per game.

With 15 forced turnovers per game, Memphis ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 24th in the league by committing 14.2 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are sinking 13 three-pointers per game (12th-ranked in league).

