Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs Hawks Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 5.7 points per game (scoring 106.4 points per game to rank 30th in the league while allowing 112.1 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA) and have a -155 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 122.8 points per game (third in league) and conceding 122.9 (28th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 229.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow a combined 235 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has covered 11 times in 27 matchups with a spread this season.

Atlanta is 7-21-0 ATS this season.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Ja Morant 27.5 -115 27.0 Desmond Bane 26.5 -125 24.7 Jaren Jackson Jr. 21.5 -115 21.5 Vince Williams Jr. 7.5 -133 5.5 Bismack Biyombo 6.5 +120 6.2

Grizzlies and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +12500 +6600 - Hawks +12500 +6600 -

