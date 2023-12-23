Filip Forsberg will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Forsberg's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Forsberg has averaged 18:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In 12 of 33 games this season, Forsberg has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Forsberg has a point in 23 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 18 of 33 games this season, Forsberg has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Forsberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 3 38 Points 1 16 Goals 1 22 Assists 0

