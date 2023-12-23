The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Colonels have also lost three games straight.

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • In games Alabama shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank third.
  • The Crimson Tide score 90.5 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 77.0 the Colonels allow.
  • Alabama has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 77.0 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama posted 89.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Crimson Tide were better in home games last year, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 69.0 on the road.
  • Alabama drained 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona L 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC
1/6/2024 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium

