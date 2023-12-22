UAB vs. Drake December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (8-1) face the UAB Blazers (4-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This matchup will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UAB Players to Watch
- Eric Gaines: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javian Davis: 10.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alejandro: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yaxel Lendeborg: 7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Christian Coleman: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 13.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Atin Wright: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Conor Enright: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UAB vs. Drake Stat Comparison
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|Drake AVG
|Drake Rank
|220th
|73.1
|Points Scored
|79.2
|100th
|268th
|74.9
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|150th
|106th
|35
|Rebounds
|30.1
|307th
|41st
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|284th
|345th
|4.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|328th
|10.6
|Assists
|15.9
|55th
|172nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|8.4
|8th
